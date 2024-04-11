Mumbai: Viral Video Shows Woman Performing Belly Dance For Reel Outside CSMT Station; Netizens React

'The Disease Has Reached Mumbai?': Netizens React To Viral Video Of Woman Performing Belly Dance Outside CSMT Railway Station |

Mumbai: A video has gone viral on the internet showing a woman performing belly dance outside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) station. She can be performing her dance moves outside the busy station, clearly blocking path of the public walking around. The video has gone viral receiving widespread criticism against the woman involved in the performance.

Viral Video Shows Woman Performing Belly Dance On Busy Footpath

In the viral video, one can see the woman, probably a self-made reel star, dancing in a yellow dress. She can be performing her belly dancing moves as passers-by watch her performance while walking past her on the busy footpath outside the station. Some of them can be seen waiting to watch a part of her performance before leaving from the scene.

Further in the video, she can be seen occupying a sizeable space around her to dance for the video, blocking path of the pedestrians there. She then stops near a man in green shirt, who simply smiles when seen on the camera. The woman then performs a couple of moves near him and continues to roam around, dodging pedestrians in her way. The video is shot with the song 'Kagaz Kalam Dawat La' from the Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth starrer movie 'Hum,' playing in the background music.

Netizens React To Viral Video

The video which was posted on X by Mumbai Matters, has gained multiple reactions from several netizens. "Footpaths cannot be free for pedestrians in this city... If you don't encounter illegal hawkers outside CSMT station, then there is every chance one will bump into this Nautanki," Mumbai Matters captioned its video post.

"Mast hokar naachi Re (She danced with joy), said a user while reacting to her dance moves.

Another user tagged the Mumbai Traffic Police and BMC's official accounts in his comment and said, "what's this? Already hawkers are creating nuisance by selling their goods on footpath and now you're allowing this?"

"They must be penalized," said a user in his reaction to the viral video.

The most interesting comment on the viral video read, "Gosh! The disease has reached Mumbai?!?!?!" The user is referring to the reel culture which is seen as a disease plaguing the youngsters in the country.

The viral video is seen shot outside the CSMT railway station. However, there are no reports on when it was shot and whether any action was taken against the woman seen in the video.