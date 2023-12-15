Mumbai: Instagram Influencer Apologises After Video Of Vulgar Dance At CSMT Railway Platform Goes Viral, Draws Police Action

Instagram Influencer Seema Kanojiya Apologises After Video Of Vulgar Dance Draws Police Action | Instagram

An Instagram influencer identified as Seema Kanojiya who violated railway norms and performed a vulgar dance at the CSMT platform recently drew the attention of police. She was made to say sorry in a video released by the security forces. In the clip, she expressed learning she was wrong for dancing and creating a nuisance at the public premises. She also told other reel creators to avoid doing such acts. WATCH VIDEO:

Dancer Apologises

“The dance video that I created at the railway platform was a legal offense. All YouTubers and Instagrammers kindly refrain from making such videos. Sorry to all the passengers,” she said while standing beside two on-duty police officers. However, it was debatable whether she felt guilty and really sorry for the act while releasing the apology statement. “I think she is happy with the limelight she is getting, not a thread of regret on her face,” remarked netizens.

Central Railway educates passengers about concerning law

Earlier, when the video of her jumping off a train and throwing dance steps in front of men on a railway platform at the CSMT station went viral, the Central Railway responded in a tweet and said, “ The above case is being investigated by RPF for further action.” Urging people to refrain from such activities, they educated them of the legal consequences. “Under Railway Act section 152 & 153 it's a punishable offence with penalty & imprisonment upto 10 years for the charges of hurting/attempting to hurt other passengers.”

Punish them. Platforms are not meant for dancing. — The Common Man (@PrabuddhaManush) December 5, 2023

Woman’s dance reel from CSMT railway station

Kanojiya's dance reel opened by showing her jumping off a halted train to throw some obscene dance moves on the public premises. As she landed on the platform after a huge jump from the train, she closely barged into two male passengers, leaving them and others there shocked by her quirky dance steps. The dance video was dubbed by netizens as “Spirit Possessed" Nautanki reel” as it circulated online and went viral.