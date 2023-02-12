Mumbai: Viral video shows cat jumping from Malad West flyover; here's what happened next... WATCH | Instagram

The roadways seem to have become a spot for showcasing risky stunts, be it humans or this cat in Mumbai. A video doing rounds on the internet shows a cat casually walking by the sides of a flyover and no sooner taking a jump from there to almost perfectly land on the ground. Yes, as thrilling as it sounds.

A cat that had somehow landed high up there on the flyover in Mumbai's Malad region can be seen safely getting rescued by a team of firefighters. A viral video captures the moment when the cat perfectly jumped into the rescue net.

"Mumbai cats don't fear anything," read the on-screen while it also hilariously dubbed the cat "Asli baazigar."

Take a look at the video right here:

The video was shared on Instagram a few days ago, and since then it has been rolling on social media to attract and stun more viewers. Netizens nailed the animal's perfect jump and called its attitude to be "savage" as it casually walked on the grounds after the high jump. Viewers also praised the rescue team for saving the cat from a mishap on the busy road in Mumbai.