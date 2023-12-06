 Mumbai: Tempo Loaded With Object Extending Vehicle's Length Raises Concern For Other Commuters On Jogeshwari Flyover
Road safety was questioned while drawing the attention of the traffic police to the incident.

Swarna SrikanthUpdated: Wednesday, December 06, 2023, 10:33 AM IST
Tempo Loaded With Object Extending Vehicle's Length Spotted On Mumbai Road | Screenshot from X video

A video from Jogeshwari, Mumbai surfaced online showing a tempo loaded with objects extending the vehicle's length. The material covered with cloth could have been sharp too. Even if the vehicle was on the roads in broad daylight, it raised concerns for other commuters travelling on the route. Road safety was questioned while drawing the attention of the traffic police to the incident.

Mumbaikar reports incident online

A man named Kushal Dhuri shared a clip on X while reflecting on the safety of commuters on the Mumbai road. Stating the location of the tempo during the incident to be on the Jogeshwari flyover towards SV Road, he asked, "Is it really safe to move around????"

Mumbai Traffic Police responds

A while after the incident surfaced on the social media platform and caught the attention of netizens, the Mumbai Police responded. They assured the user about looking into the matter and said, "We are sharing your concern Traffic Division for necessary stringent action."

Netizens remember Cybertruck

One of the replies to the post grabbed eyeballs as it suggested similarities with Cybertruck. An X user shared a picture of the Tesla vehicle loaded with an uprooted tree behind it that ran more than the compartment's length, similar to how the tempo was loaded with objects extending its storage space.

