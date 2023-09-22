Mumbai Road Rage: Two Motorists Abuse, Threaten To Kill Bus Driver In Goregaon; Police Respond After Video Goes Viral (WATCH)

Screengrab of the video showing two men abusing, threatening a bus driver in Mumbai's Goregaon on Friday.

Mumbai: Two men assaulted and threatened to kill a bus driver in a road rage incident in Goregaon’s Dindoshi locality on Friday.

In the video, now going viral on social media, the duo can be seen inside the bus, assaulting the driver. They can also be heard abusing the driver for allegedly brushing past their vehicle and asking him, “Is this the way to drive the bus?” In response the driver begged them to listen to what he had to say first, but the angry men kept threatening and hurling abuses at the driver relentlessly.

Watch the video:

It appears that the incident gripped passengers sitting inside the bus with fear as nobody left their seat to stop the duo or even tried to pacify them. However, one of the passengers, hiding behind a seat, captured the entire brawl on his mobile phone and later uploaded the video on X (formerly known as Twitter), tagging Mumbai police, which responded to the tweet and asked the user @OmCRawal for more information to register a case.

At this moment, it is not clear whether the incident happened in a state transport bus or in a private one.

(This story will be updated with more information.)

