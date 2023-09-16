Mumbai News: Bus Driver Booked For Mishap Involving UK Embassy Secretary | Representative Image

Mumbai: A private bus driver has been booked on Saturday in an accident case involving the Secretary of the British Embassy for alleged reckless driving and acts endangering lives. On Thursday at 8:30pm, Acoto Angeman, the Secretary of the British Embassy, was traveling from BKC to her residence in Bandra West.

Angeman's car driver had to stop the vehicle for a traffic signal near the MSRDC office. At that moment, the bus suddenly accelerated and took a U-turn, forcefully colliding with Angela's car from behind on the right side. Following the collision, Angeman brought the bus driver to Bandra police station and registered a case against him under sections 279 (reckless driving) and 336 (actions endangering lives). No one was injured in this incident. The accused has been identified as Piraji Brigane (33) from Beed.

