Mumbai: Malvani Police Arrest BEST Bus Driver In Fatal Accident Case

The Malvani police have taken into custody a BEST bus driver on charges related to a fatal accident that claimed the life of a 17-year-old woman on September 16. The accused has been identified as Mahadev Sasane (48).

On the morning of September 16, at approximately 7:30 am, Farheen Khan (17) was on her way to college when tragedy struck. A BEST bus, allegedly being driven at a significantly high speed, collided with her, resulting in a fatal accident. The young victim was immediately rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead.

In response to the incident, the victim's brother filed a case against the bus driver under sections 304 (death by negligence), 337 (causing hurt), and 338 (causing grievous hurt) of the IPC Act, in addition to relevant sections of the Motor Vehicle Act. This legal action was initiated at the Malvani police station. A police officer commented on the case, stating, "The girl sustained several injuries throughout her body, and we are awaiting the post-mortem report. The bus driver's alleged excessive speed was a key factor leading to his immediate arrest."