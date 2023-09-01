Mumbai News: Wet Lease Bus Catches Fire At Malvani BEST Depot; Visuals Surface |

Mumbai: In a startling incident that occurred on Friday morning at around 5 am, a wet lease bus operated by BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) caught fire while parked at the Malvani bus depot. The bus, identified by its registration number MH-01-DR-2260, was under a wet lease agreement with TATA Motors Ltd.

Eyewitnesses at the scene reported witnessing thick smoke billowing from the bus, causing panic among the depot staff and nearby residents as the fire intensified. Swift action was taken by the fire brigade team, which managed to quickly extinguish the flames and prevent the situation from escalating further.

Incident Follows Series Of Bus Fire Mishaps

This is not the first instance of fire in wet lease buses operated by BEST. Earlier in February 2023, a series of fire incidents prompted the BEST undertaking to take 400 Tata CNG buses off the roads. These buses were later reintroduced into service after undergoing thorough inspections and receiving certification from the relevant authorities.

"The exact cause of the recent fire is yet to be determined. Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire may have originated from a mechanical malfunction or an electrical issue within the bus. A comprehensive examination will be conducted to uncover the root cause of the incident" said an official.

Transport Expert Raises Safety Concerns

However passengers experts says that, this incident underscores the critical importance of regular maintenance and safety checks for vehicles, particularly those employed in public transportation. "The authorities are expected to factor in this event as they work towards enhancing safety protocols and implementing preventive measures within the transportation sector" said a transport expert.