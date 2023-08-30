BEST Expands Its Fleet With 4 New Air-Conditioned Electric Double-Decker Buses | FPJ

Mumbai: In a move to enhance commuting experiences for Mumbai's residents, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) initiative introduced four new air-conditioned electric double-decker buses on the occasion of Rakshabandhan on Wednesday.

According to BEST, this fleet expansion marks a significant step forward in offering passengers a more comfortable and environmentally-friendly travel option.

16 BEST buses on city streets now

"With the addition of these four buses, the total count of electric double-decker buses in the bustling streets of south Mumbai has now reached 16. This development comes after the initial launch of the first air-conditioned double-decker electric buses on February 21, 2023, which saw the fleet gradually grow to 16 buses," said a spokesperson for BEST.

The newly introduced buses are currently servicing route numbers A138 and A115, facilitating convenient travel between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and NCPA, as well as the Backbay bus depot.

"Passengers have responded with enthusiasm to the air-conditioned electric double-decker bus service, enjoying the convenience of automatic entry from both sides, CCTV security provisions, and even mobile charging facilities. Importantly, the fare structure remains consistent with that of general single-decker buses, ensuring affordability for all passengers," they said.

Routes of the new buses

Speaking about the recent expansion, a BEST official emphasised the initiative's commitment to elevating the commuting experience for Mumbaikars. Starting from August 30, 2023, the new air-conditioned electric double-decker buses will ply routes A115 and A138 every 30 minutes, providing more opportunities for passengers to experience the enhanced service. Moreover, the official revealed plans to introduce eight additional air-conditioned double-decker buses on routes connecting Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to NCPA and Backbay in the coming week.

"Looking ahead, BEST aims to further extend its reach by introducing 10 more air-conditioned electric double-decker buses to suburban areas, with a focus on the Kurla bus depot regions, set to roll out in the upcoming month. The initiative encourages passengers to maximize their use of these new services, highlighting the benefits of a comfortable, eco-friendly, and hassle-free travel experience," stated an official.

"As the city of Mumbai continues to evolve, the BEST initiative's continuous efforts to innovate and improve public transportation demonstrate a steadfast commitment to creating a more pleasant and convenient journey for all commuters," further added officials."

