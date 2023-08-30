Ganeshotsav 2023: BEST Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Ensure Safe & Smooth Experience for Ganesha Devotees

Ganeshotsav 2023 | Unsplash

In preparation for the upcoming Public Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) initiative has unveiled a comprehensive plan to ensure a safe, vibrant, and smooth experience for Ganesha devotees. The scheme, designed in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, encompasses a range of initiatives to enhance lighting, power supply, transportation, and emergency services during the festivities.

The Street Lighting Department of BEST has meticulously crafted a lighting scheme for the procession routes and immersion sites, prioritizing safety under the guidance of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. A total of 2296 lamps will illuminate 71 procession routes, 20 immersion sites, and 39 artificial ponds across the city. "To ensure optimal lighting at immersion sites, 15 permanent electric manos are being erected. Moreover, 8 diesel generator sets will be strategically positioned to offer alternative power sources, guaranteeing uninterrupted power supply during high-crowd situations or emergencies" said an official.

BEST initiative will deploy 19 high-intensity searchlights

Recognizing the significance of emergency response during immersion ceremonies, the BEST initiative will deploy 19 high-intensity searchlights. According to BEST, these lights will aid lifeguards in rescue operations, contributing to the safety of devotees participating in the sea immersions.

"To maintain seamless power supply at immersion sites, dedicated officers and staff members will be assigned to oversee the operations. This move aims to prevent any disruptions and ensure a smooth experience for all participants" further added officials.

"In a bid to keep the public well-informed, the BEST has published an information booklet on August 28, 2023. This booklet contains vital information for Public Ganeshotsav Mandals and the general public, outlining the rules, conditions, and procedures to obtain temporary power supply for electric lighting. Additionally, the booklet details the elaborate lighting setup on procession routes and immersion sites, along with transportation arrangements for Ganesha devotees" said spokesperson of BEST

"This comprehensive manual is accessible to all on the BEST Undertaking website (www.bestundertaking.com), enabling easy access to crucial details that will facilitate a safe and enjoyable Ganeshotsav celebration for all participants in Mumbai city limits" he said.

