 Ganeshotsav 2023: BEST Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Ensure Safe & Smooth Experience for Ganesha Devotees
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiGaneshotsav 2023: BEST Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Ensure Safe & Smooth Experience for Ganesha Devotees

Ganeshotsav 2023: BEST Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Ensure Safe & Smooth Experience for Ganesha Devotees

The scheme, designed in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, encompasses a range of initiatives to enhance lighting, power supply, transportation, and emergency services during the festivities.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 04:15 PM IST
article-image
Ganeshotsav 2023 | Unsplash

In preparation for the upcoming Public Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) initiative has unveiled a comprehensive plan to ensure a safe, vibrant, and smooth experience for Ganesha devotees. The scheme, designed in collaboration with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, encompasses a range of initiatives to enhance lighting, power supply, transportation, and emergency services during the festivities.

The Street Lighting Department of BEST has meticulously crafted a lighting scheme for the procession routes and immersion sites, prioritizing safety under the guidance of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. A total of 2296 lamps will illuminate 71 procession routes, 20 immersion sites, and 39 artificial ponds across the city. "To ensure optimal lighting at immersion sites, 15 permanent electric manos are being erected. Moreover, 8 diesel generator sets will be strategically positioned to offer alternative power sources, guaranteeing uninterrupted power supply during high-crowd situations or emergencies" said an official.

BEST initiative will deploy 19 high-intensity searchlights

Recognizing the significance of emergency response during immersion ceremonies, the BEST initiative will deploy 19 high-intensity searchlights. According to BEST, these lights will aid lifeguards in rescue operations, contributing to the safety of devotees participating in the sea immersions.

"To maintain seamless power supply at immersion sites, dedicated officers and staff members will be assigned to oversee the operations. This move aims to prevent any disruptions and ensure a smooth experience for all participants" further added officials.

"In a bid to keep the public well-informed, the BEST has published an information booklet on August 28, 2023. This booklet contains vital information for Public Ganeshotsav Mandals and the general public, outlining the rules, conditions, and procedures to obtain temporary power supply for electric lighting. Additionally, the booklet details the elaborate lighting setup on procession routes and immersion sites, along with transportation arrangements for Ganesha devotees" said spokesperson of BEST

"This comprehensive manual is accessible to all on the BEST Undertaking website (www.bestundertaking.com), enabling easy access to crucial details that will facilitate a safe and enjoyable Ganeshotsav celebration for all participants in Mumbai city limits" he said.

Read Also
Ganeshotsav 2023: Pune Metro To Function Till 12 At Night
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'INDIA Has Several PM Options, What Does BJP Have Except Modi?': Uddhav Thackeray At MVA Presser In...

'INDIA Has Several PM Options, What Does BJP Have Except Modi?': Uddhav Thackeray At MVA Presser In...

Ganeshotsav 2023: BEST Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Ensure Safe & Smooth Experience for Ganesha...

Ganeshotsav 2023: BEST Unveils Comprehensive Plan To Ensure Safe & Smooth Experience for Ganesha...

Maharashtra: Open Fight Breaks Out Between DCM Fadnavis And Pawar Over Sugar Factory Loans

Maharashtra: Open Fight Breaks Out Between DCM Fadnavis And Pawar Over Sugar Factory Loans

Mumbai News: City Witnesses Spike In Malaria, Dengue Cases

Mumbai News: City Witnesses Spike In Malaria, Dengue Cases

Mumbai News: Maharashtra CM Lashes Out At Shiv Sena (UBT) As Former Corporator Close To Raut Joins...

Mumbai News: Maharashtra CM Lashes Out At Shiv Sena (UBT) As Former Corporator Close To Raut Joins...