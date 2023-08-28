Ganeshotsav 2023: Pune Metro To Function Till 12 At Night |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar made a significant announcement on Monday, revealing plans to extend the operating hours of the Pune Metro until midnight during the upcoming Ganeshotsav festival. This decision comes in anticipation of the large influx of devotees expected in the city for the celebration.

A meeting of public body officials was convened at the Shivajinagar Police Headquarters auditorium in preparation for the Ganesha Festival. During the meeting, Pawar engaged with board officials who presented their suggestions. In attendance were Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil, Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar, Joint Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik, and other senior officials.

Pune's Ganeshotsav, known for its rich traditions, traditionally draws massive crowds of devotees from various regions. In light of this, the police have been preparing for crowd management. The extension of metro services until midnight during the festival period was suggested to accommodate the devotees, and discussions with metro officials are underway to finalize the details.

Weekly meetings in Pune

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also emphasized the importance of his weekly meetings in Pune, expecting their impact to resonate throughout the week, unlike monthly meetings held by some. He expressed a willingness to collaborate with other stakeholders, including Shinde-Fadnavis.

This year, efforts have been made by the boards to expedite the immersion process after the festivities. Shrimant Dagdusheth Halwai Ganapati Mandal will be part of the early immersion procession, a move welcomed by Pawar, who pledged support from the administration for the boards in this endeavor.

During the meeting, addressing the concerns of Ganesh Mandals other than 5 revered mandals, Pawar emphasized the importance of providing proper treatment to other mandals by the police and administration equally to Manache Ganpati.

He also expressed concern about anxiety among farmers due to lack of rains, with the Meteorological Department predicting more rain in the coming month.

Awards for 44 top mandals in state

Pawar also announced that the state government would recognize and award the best Ganesh Mandal in the state. A total of 44 top mandals will be selected and presented with substantial prizes. Mandals interested in this recognition should apply by September 5. Pawar also stressed the need to replace old garbage boxes with clean tanks after the immersion procession while respecting religious sentiments.

He acknowledged the growing popularity of the Dahi Handi festival as an adventure sport and mentioned plans to insure it. Guardian Minister Chandrakant Patil encouraged the mandals to make decisions regarding Ganeshotsav, with the administration's full support. He recommended starting the control tower five days before the festival and announcing parking and procession plans two days in advance. Additionally, he mentioned an increase in traffic wardens to ensure smooth traffic flow and urged vigilance against any attempts to disrupt the peace of Pune city.

