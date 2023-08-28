'Stop Looting': Marathi Actor Kishor Kadam BLASTS Authorities Over Exorbitant Toll Rates On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Renowned Marathi actor Kishor Kadam, who also goes by the pen name Saumitra, came down heavily on authorities recently after he complained of exorbitant toll rates on the busy Mumbai-Pune Expressway. He claimed that the people were being 'looted' in the name of tolls on the expressway.

Kadam took to his Facebook handle on Sunday to pen a note expressing his anger over the issue of high toll rates on the stretch.

He also claimed that money gets deducted from the accounts of commuters by means of FASTag, but no one knows where the amount is being collected.

Kishor Kadam blasts highway authorities

Kadam penned a long note on Facebook which read, "While travelling from Mumbai to Pune, they charge Rs 240 for toll on the express highway. If we get down at Lonavala to grab a bite and get back on the highway, why are we charged Rs 240 again? Why is no one talking about the loot which is happening under the garb of collecting tolls?"

He went on to say that money gets deducted through FASTagthroughout the journey and messages keep popping up about the same, and asked if anyone has questioned it.

"Stop the loot! Just because people are mum, does that mean you will loot them? Whom should we approach to complain about this? Who is answerable for this menace?" he asked.

Kadam's post has garnered a lot of attention and several people too shared similar experiences under the post, complaining of unnecessary tolls on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

About Kishor Kadam

Kadam is an actor and poet who has predominantly worked in Marathi cinema, and he also has several Hindi films to his credit.

He starred in the National Award-winning Shyam Benegal directorial 'Samar' in 1999, and later, he received critical acclaim for his role in the 2010 film Natarang.

He has also featured in Marathi films like 'Jogwa', 'Balak Palak', 'Fandry', 'Highway', 'Janiv', and 'Dithee', among others.

As for Hindi films, he has been a part of films like 'Jhund', 'Special 26', 'Baby', 'Ek Chalis Ki Last Local', 'Black Friday', and others.

