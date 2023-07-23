‘Where Is My Tax Money Going?’: Aahana Kumra Questions BMC On ‘Poor Condition’ of Mumbai Roads

Aahana Kumra | Photo File

India Lockdown actress Aahana Kumra recently took to Twitter to express her frustration over the poor condition of Mumbai's roads and questioned the usage of taxpayers' money.

In a series of fiery tweets, Aahana Kumra lashed out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and raised concerns about the city's crumbling infrastructure.

She wrote, "Bombay roads don't deserve our taxes! That's our hard-earned money going into putting up posters of corrupt politicians! We pay for their expensive cars, expensive houses, Z plus security! Where is my tax money going!?" she wrote in one tweet, tagging @mybmc and Bharati Lavekar, the MLA of Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Aahana didn't hold back in her criticism, urging the authorities to do better. "Enough is really enough! We need better infrastructure!! It's the same story year after year! We get damber roads instead of concrete! We can't walk! We can't drive! We are crippled because you guys are so bloody corrupt! Do better @mybmc! Do better than putting your posters!" she expressed in another tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The actress's frustration with the state of Mumbai's roads was evident as she highlighted the recurring issues faced by the citizens. "This is 2023, and this is the plight of our roads every year! They put dambar and expect us to drive our cars, walk on these roads! I am not paying taxes for these sh*t roads! That's it! @mybmc @MMRDAOfficial @BJP4Maharashtra @LavekarBharati! Give us our basic infrastructure!" Aahana voiced her demands in a third tweet.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Her outburst on social media sparked conversations among netizens, with many showing solidarity with her sentiments and echoing similar concerns about the state of Mumbai's infrastructure. Netizens pointed out that the situation of Mumbai roads keep getting worse every year.

Talking about the actress, Aahana Kumra is known for her performances in India Lockdown, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Khuda Hafiz, Salaam Venky, and other notable films. She will be next seen in a film titled ‘Cancer’ which is on pre-production stage right now.

Read Also Anupam Kher and Aahana Kumra starrer short film Happy Birthday released on FNP Media

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)