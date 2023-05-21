 Aahana Kumra shares hot bikini pic, says 'look but don’t touch' after reprimanding fan for putting his hand around her waist
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentAahana Kumra shares hot bikini pic, says 'look but don’t touch' after reprimanding fan for putting his hand around her waist

Aahana Kumra shares hot bikini pic, says 'look but don’t touch' after reprimanding fan for putting his hand around her waist

In the picture, the actress is seen posing in a sexy animal-printed bikini

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 21, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
Aahana Kumra | Instagram

After getting angry at fan for putting his arm around her waist while clicking photo, Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra has once again reminded everyone to 'look but not touch'. She has also warned everyone to 'maintain safe distance'.

Recently, Aahana attended an event in Mumbai and posed for paparazzi. She also obliged to click photos with her fans, however, it was then that a man came uncomfortably close to Aahana and put his arm around her. The actress quickly reprimanded him and said, "Don't touch me", before storming off.

Now, Aahana posted a hot photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, "Look but don’t touch 💕🫶🙅‍♀️#happysundayeveryone #maintainsafedistance."

In the picture, the actress is seen posing in a sexy animal-printed bikini.

Aahana recently celebrated her birthday in Maldives and she shared some of the most beautiful pictures of herself on her social media handles. The actress id quite active on Instagram and she has over 1.6 million followers on the photo-video sharing platform.

Take a look at some of her latest posts here:

Aahana Kumra’s recent projects

The actress is known for being a part of films like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, 'Salaam Venky', 'Khuda Haafiz' and ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’.

She also starred in web series such as ‘Rangbaaz’, ‘Forbidden Love’, ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’, 'Inside Edge' and ‘Avrodh: Season 2’.

Read Also
‘Salaam Venky’ actress Aahana Kumra: ‘I am so overbored with thrillers and propaganda films, I...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jawan director Atlee, wife Priya leave for Cannes Film Festival 2023; watch video

Jawan director Atlee, wife Priya leave for Cannes Film Festival 2023; watch video

Aahana Kumra shares hot bikini pic, says 'look but don’t touch' after reprimanding fan for putting...

Aahana Kumra shares hot bikini pic, says 'look but don’t touch' after reprimanding fan for putting...

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel makes sexual joke about friend Meghan Markle's in-law Kate Middleton;...

Priyanka Chopra's Citadel makes sexual joke about friend Meghan Markle's in-law Kate Middleton;...

Cannes 2023: Diana Penty stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

Cannes 2023: Diana Penty stuns on the red carpet in black outfit

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident

Bengali actress Suchandra Dasgupta travelling pillion on bike taxi dies in tragic road accident