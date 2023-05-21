Aahana Kumra shares hot bikini pic, says 'look but don’t touch' after reprimanding fan for putting his hand around her waist

Aahana Kumra | Instagram

After getting angry at fan for putting his arm around her waist while clicking photo, Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra has once again reminded everyone to 'look but not touch'. She has also warned everyone to 'maintain safe distance'.

Recently, Aahana attended an event in Mumbai and posed for paparazzi. She also obliged to click photos with her fans, however, it was then that a man came uncomfortably close to Aahana and put his arm around her. The actress quickly reprimanded him and said, "Don't touch me", before storming off.

Now, Aahana posted a hot photo of herself on Instagram and wrote, "Look but don’t touch 💕🫶🙅‍♀️#happysundayeveryone #maintainsafedistance."

In the picture, the actress is seen posing in a sexy animal-printed bikini.

Aahana recently celebrated her birthday in Maldives and she shared some of the most beautiful pictures of herself on her social media handles. The actress id quite active on Instagram and she has over 1.6 million followers on the photo-video sharing platform.

Take a look at some of her latest posts here:

Aahana Kumra’s recent projects

The actress is known for being a part of films like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’, 'Salaam Venky', 'Khuda Haafiz' and ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’.

She also starred in web series such as ‘Rangbaaz’, ‘Forbidden Love’, ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’, 'Inside Edge' and ‘Avrodh: Season 2’.