WATCH: Aahana Kumra gets ANGRY as fan puts arm around her waist while clicking photo, says 'Don't touch me'

Bollywood actress Aahana Kumra recently attended an event in the city but an incident which took place over there left her with a sour taste. The actress cordially obliged to click photos with her fans, however, it was then that a man came uncomfortably close to her, and got reprimanded by Aahana.

In the recent times, several actors have raised the issue of fans invading their personal space and being disrespectful just because they are public figures. Celebs have targetted the paparazzi as well as fans for crossing the thin line of decency on several occasions.

Aahana was seen getting visibly uncomfortable and irked as the man, without respecting her space, conveniently put his arm around her waist, all of it just to get a picture with her.

Aahana Kumra gets angry at fan

A video of the incident has now gone viral on the internet in which a man can be seen putting his arm around Aahana's waist as the photographers clicked their picture.

Not one to mince words, an upset Aahana was quick enough to tell him, "Don't touch me", before storming off, clearly miffed.

However, she did not let the incident upset other fans who wanted to get pictures with her, and she was seen going ahead and clicking photos with others who asked for it.

Netizens rallied in Aahana's support and lauded her for putting the man in his place instantly. “She is correct, nobody got the rights to touch anyone without permission,” a user wrote. Another person commented, “Guys/fans need to understand that they can’t put their unsolicited hands behind anyone's back while taking a picture. Not cool!!”

Aahana Kumra’s recent projects

Aahana recently celebrated her birthday in Maldives and she shared some of the most beautiful pictures of herself on her social media handles.

The actress is known for being a part of films like ‘Lipstick Under My Burkha’ and ‘The Accidental Prime Minister’.

She also starred in web series such as ‘Rangbaaz’, ‘Forbidden Love’, ‘Call My Agent: Bollywood’, and ‘Avrodh: Season 2’.