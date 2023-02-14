Valentine's Day 2023: 'Mutual respect is the most important thing in a relationship,' says Ahaana Kumra

Ahaana Kumra | Instagram- Ahaana Kumra

Valentine's Day is a debatable day. While some think, a day is required to express love to your loved ones whereas others feel that you can express your love every day and no special day is needed to celebrate love.

Let's read, what our favourite actors think about Valentine's Day:

'Lipstick Under My Burkha' actress Ahaana Kumra said that she can't remember making any special plans on this day sharing, "I think doing a special project or a new play on this day would be the best gift." The actress who was also, a part of Zee Teleplay 'Sir Sir Sarla' expressed that, "As actors we are so busy that our life passes by and we sometimes don’t get to make memories with our partners or our friends as often as we would like."

According to Ahaana, most important thing in a relationship is mutual- respect adding, "I think if you lose respect for your partner, then there is no love left in the connection."

'Asharam' actor Rajeev Siddhartha shared his opinion on V-Day and said, "Love has to be celebrated everyday but it's always good to have a day which reminds us about the existence of love."

Whereas 'Gullak' fame Geetanjali Kulkarni doesn't celebrate the Valentine's day and said, "I personally don't celebrate it but I feel that if somebody wishes to, they should have all the liberty to do it. Nobody should stop them from celebrating it or demonstrating their love because it is a beautiful emotion."

The actress who was the part of the romantic teleplay 'Piya Bahrupiya' opined that, "The day is not just about romantic love but also about kindness, generosity, the ability to collaborate with people and to be inclusive."

