Mumbai: Stray Dog Takes Nap At 5-Star Taj Hotel's Entrance, Viral Photo Post Draws Admiration For Ratan Tata

Stray Dog Takes Nap At 5-Star Taj Hotel's Entrance | LinkedIn

In the times when we come across cases of people harassing stray animals and shooing them way with cruelty, there's a post from Mumbai which revokes the faith in humanity and care. It surfaces from the prestigious Taj Mahal Hotel located in South Bombay and shows a stray dog peacefully taking a nap at the entrance of the five-star hotel. The picture captured the animal left undisturbed, providing it a space to rest on a sunny day instead of bothering about how its presence would allegedly affect the lavish stay's ambience.

"Strict instructions from Ratan Tata..."

An HR professional named Dr Rubi Khan (Phd) uploaded a LinkedIn Post during her stay at the Taj Hotel and spotting a stray animal peacefully resting there. "During my stay, as I started my day, I noticed a living being sleeping peacefully in the same spot, seemingly carefree," she wrote. Khan went further to the staff about letting the stray dog inside the premises of the luxurious hotel. She was delighted by the response she received from the staff as they informed her about the "Strict instructions from Ratan Tata to treat animals well."

Read full post below

Sharing the photo of the dog sleeping at the entrance of the hotel, she posted, "The entrance of such a prestigious establishment holds significant importance, and there he was, peacefully sleeping, perhaps unnoticed by many of the guests. Amidst the chaos, he owns the place, finding his sanctuary." Her post is now viral on the internet.

Praise and admiration for Ratan Tata follows

She is seen praising Ratan Tata for his kind consideration towards animals. "It’s a fine balance of head and heart...You can be the most successful entrepreneur, but that should never stop you from respecting and embracing everyone," Khan wrote while reflecting on the great values of Tata.

"Salute to Ratan Tata's gesture," said netizens while reacting to the post. "This is genuine hospitality, beyond the shallow cosmetic layers that one associates with facia. Taj truly rocks," read a comment, while another LinkedIn user said, "This wonderful gesture of Mr Ratan Tata sir."