Ratan Tata’s ₹165 Cr Animal Hospital In Mumbai To Open Soon; Check Full Details Here

By: FPJ Web Desk | February 08, 2024
Ratan Tata will inaugurate his new ambitious 'Pet Project', in March 2024. This veternity hospital will provide basic health facilities to dogs, cats, rabbits and different homely animals in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi.
After joint replacement of his beloved furry friend in a US based hospital, he thought to embark on a particular initiative to save these innocent creatures. Basic health services and easy access to diagnosis are the key highlight of this project with MRI, CT, Pathology, C-RAY, USG and 2D echo facilities.
Ratan Tata with brother Jimmy/Instagram
The Hospital, spread in 2.2 acres will consist different segments like, General, ICU and HDU with special units for ophthamology, dermatology and endoscopy and 4 operation rooms.
Canva
According to TOI, there would be a separate section to manage and look after stray dogs and cats. Because their medical complications are a way different than that of humans.
This would be one of the largest veternity hospital of India. Tata Trust has also bulit the first cancer care hospital of India NCPA, Tata Institute of Social Sciences and the Indian Institute of science- Bengaluru.
Canva
According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), there were around 1.64 lakh stray dogs in Mumbai during 2023. The data of Bombay cats is also growing fast. This project is indeed a big relief for BMC.