 Mumbai: Retired police driver gets heartwarming farewell by Gamdevi senior inspector who steers the wheel for him in viral video
A retired police driver was bid adieu by the senior inspector for whom he drove while in service. The adorable send-off has gone viral online.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 02:25 PM IST
A video of a retired police driver getting a memorable send-off has gone viral on social media. The footage captured the moment when the senior inspector, for whom the retired cop drove during his service, took the driving seat to drop him and his family back home on the notable day. The incident came to light from the Gamdevi police station in Mumbai.

ASI Sunil More who saw his retirement on Friday, reportedly after 36 years of duty, was honoured and touched by the farewell he received from his team. Apart from cheering and acknowledging his work with a flower shower and claps, Senior Police Inspector Shashikant Yadav of the concerned police station drove More to his home in Police Colony, Worli.

The adorable gesture won the hearts of netizens after the video was posted online by a Twitter user and journalist Raj Maji. The clip was retweeted by the official handle of Mumbai Police as well. "Lovely moment," "Commendable step from senior," "Great gesture," and so on... the replies hailed Yadav for his deed.

