Mumbai receives season's first rainfall: Twitter users share hilarious memes and jokes

Today Mumbai woke up to moderate rainfall. Videos are doing roundabouts on social media that show that rains lashed in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that from June 9 Maharashtra may see a downfall in the temperature. As soon as it started pouring in Mumbai, Twitteratis started posting photos and videos of enjoying the great weather.

Talking about monsoons an official from IMD said, "The monsoon has reached Karwar in Karnataka, and we are currently monitoring the situation. We will have to wait for it to enter south Konkan and Goa before it reaches Mumbai.” Check out some of the funny tweets on Mumbai rains here:

That one friend in every group as soon as it starts raining:#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/voISNVGK6A — Andy (@iamandy1987) June 9, 2022

Mumbaikars on their way to Lonavala as soon as it starts raining:#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/NHzWEga8K6 — Andy (@iamandy1987) June 9, 2022

Who all loves that bhini bhini si mitti ki khushboo after first rain😌 #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/XdOia7K0rL — Gashmeerian_Girl (@gashmeerian) June 9, 2022

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather also confirmed that pre-monsoon activities have begun. “However, rains will not be very heavy like the typical monsoon in the beginning,” he said, adding that activity in Kerala is currently weak, but northeast India is observing a good rainfall. “Mumbai, too, will gradually experience a good rainfall post mid June,” he added.

