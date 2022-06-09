e-Paper Get App

Mumbai receives season's first rainfall: Twitter users share hilarious memes and jokes

Twitterati went on a meme fest after Mumbai received first rainfall

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 07:46 PM IST
Image credits: Google

Today Mumbai woke up to moderate rainfall. Videos are doing roundabouts on social media that show that rains lashed in the city. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had predicted that from June 9 Maharashtra may see a downfall in the temperature. As soon as it started pouring in Mumbai, Twitteratis started posting photos and videos of enjoying the great weather.

Talking about monsoons an official from IMD said, "The monsoon has reached Karwar in Karnataka, and we are currently monitoring the situation. We will have to wait for it to enter south Konkan and Goa before it reaches Mumbai.” Check out some of the funny tweets on Mumbai rains here:

Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather also confirmed that pre-monsoon activities have begun. “However, rains will not be very heavy like the typical monsoon in the beginning,” he said, adding that activity in Kerala is currently weak, but northeast India is observing a good rainfall. “Mumbai, too, will gradually experience a good rainfall post mid June,” he added.

Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away; check best memes compiled by Twitterati
article-image

