Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away; check best memes compiled by Twitterati

TV personality Aamir Liaquat is no more

ANIUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 07:29 PM IST
Image credits: Google

The passing of Pakistani politician and TV personality Aamir Liaquat Husain on Thursday has shocked everyone, resulting in a torrent of tributes on social media for him. Many even took out a moment to remember the instances when Liaquat tickled our funny bones with his unique laughter.

In fact, some of his on-screen moments were turned into memes and GIFs by netizens.So, in memory of Liaquat, we have compiled a few of the best memes which actually made the late politician a fan favourite choice for a typical meme template. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to turn his 'wah wah wah' into memes.

A few months ago, Liaquat created a huge storm on Twitter after he reportedly decided to leave Pakistan forever. Many trolled him and made memes on him over his decision. See, Netizen's reaction. When Aamir Liaquat became a meme after his accidental fall Oops! Liaquat invited a Pakistani sports star, Naseem Hameed, to his show.

As part of the activities on the show, Liaquat suddenly fell down on the sets, inviting a pool of memes on social media. Aamir Liaquat's third marriage led to hilarious meme content Liaquat faced a lot of criticism after he announced his third marriage to the 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah. Even though he is no more, the hilarious meme fests Liaquat created over the years with his unique antics will continue to generate laughter among netizens.

