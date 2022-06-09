Aamir Liaquat Husain passes away; check best memes compiled by Twitterati

Image credits: Google

The passing of Pakistani politician and TV personality Aamir Liaquat Husain on Thursday has shocked everyone, resulting in a torrent of tributes on social media for him. Many even took out a moment to remember the instances when Liaquat tickled our funny bones with his unique laughter.

In fact, some of his on-screen moments were turned into memes and GIFs by netizens.So, in memory of Liaquat, we have compiled a few of the best memes which actually made the late politician a fan favourite choice for a typical meme template. Eagle-eyed netizens were quick to turn his 'wah wah wah' into memes.

A few months ago, Liaquat created a huge storm on Twitter after he reportedly decided to leave Pakistan forever. Many trolled him and made memes on him over his decision. See, Netizen's reaction. When Aamir Liaquat became a meme after his accidental fall Oops! Liaquat invited a Pakistani sports star, Naseem Hameed, to his show.

Iftaar k time Samoosa hasil kerney k lye...#aamirliaquat

# pic.twitter.com/OPGiBXGd9Y — | Anjaan Hu 🇵🇰| PTI (@Saaad_Raza) April 18, 2021

Aamir liaquat breaking the record of usain bolt😂😂 pic.twitter.com/aiAhhfJIRR — hafsa. (@sarcastic_hn) April 19, 2021

As part of the activities on the show, Liaquat suddenly fell down on the sets, inviting a pool of memes on social media. Aamir Liaquat's third marriage led to hilarious meme content Liaquat faced a lot of criticism after he announced his third marriage to the 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah. Even though he is no more, the hilarious meme fests Liaquat created over the years with his unique antics will continue to generate laughter among netizens.

Desi moms when their sons carry one plate to the kitchen sink https://t.co/XLcJdFnTOH — Maryam (@maryammskk) May 9, 2020

Aamir Liaquat, 49, just got married to an 18 year old child....

Meanwhile #AmirLiaquat in 2004 with #SyedaDaniaShah pic.twitter.com/Jyo8NayT7o — Ch Abdul Jabbar (@EngrUsama11) February 10, 2022

Nothing Aamir liaquat and his wife back in 2004 #amirliaquat pic.twitter.com/2chie8OX34 — Afshan Tayyab (@QueenAfshan_) February 10, 2022