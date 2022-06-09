Sologamy in Gujarat: Kshama Bindu gets married to herself, writes post on 'Mohabbat' | Image credits: Instagram/Kshama Bindu

Kshama Bindu from Gujarat got married to herself today, in a private ceremony at her residence. As per news reports, there was no priest to solemnise her wedding.

Previously Bindu had said that she would marry in a temple but faced backlash from BJP leader Sunita Shukla, who said that she would not allow the wedding to take place at the temple. This is because marrying oneself is not allowed in the Hindu religion. A few hours ago Bindu took to her Instagram handle to post her wedding picture. In the caption, she wrote, "Khudse mohabbat me pad gai, Kal mai apni hi dulhan bangai".

