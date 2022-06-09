e-Paper Get App

Sologamy in Gujarat: Kshama Bindu gets married to herself, writes post on 'Mohabbat'

The first instance of sologamy in India takes place

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Sologamy in Gujarat: Kshama Bindu gets married to herself, writes post on 'Mohabbat' | Image credits: Instagram/Kshama Bindu

Kshama Bindu from Gujarat got married to herself today, in a private ceremony at her residence. As per news reports, there was no priest to solemnise her wedding.

Previously Bindu had said that she would marry in a temple but faced backlash from BJP leader Sunita Shukla, who said that she would not allow the wedding to take place at the temple. This is because marrying oneself is not allowed in the Hindu religion. A few hours ago Bindu took to her Instagram handle to post her wedding picture. In the caption, she wrote, "Khudse mohabbat me pad gai, Kal mai apni hi dulhan bangai".

Earlier, Bindu said she will get married at a temple following all the rituals but faced resistance from local BJP leader Sunita Shukla who said she will not allow the wedding at the temple as marrying oneself is not sanctioned in the Hindu religion. The priest who had agreed to solemnize Bindu's wedding backed out after following BJP leader's remark, according to a report published in Hindustan Times.

Read Also
KK's last performance in Nazrul Mancha to be theme of Durga Puja in Kolkata; details inside
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralSologamy in Gujarat: Kshama Bindu gets married to herself, writes post on 'Mohabbat'

RECENT STORIES

Prophet Mohammad remarks row: Mamata Banerjee demands arrest of accused BJP leaders

Prophet Mohammad remarks row: Mamata Banerjee demands arrest of accused BJP leaders

Pace sensation Umran Malik's picture in India jersey goes viral ahead of South Africa series

Pace sensation Umran Malik's picture in India jersey goes viral ahead of South Africa series

Pakistan: Popular TV host and PTI leader Amir Liaquat dies at 49 under mysterious circumstances

Pakistan: Popular TV host and PTI leader Amir Liaquat dies at 49 under mysterious circumstances

Assam cabinet expansion: Check the full list of ministers here

Assam cabinet expansion: Check the full list of ministers here

Thane: Drunk man kills wife, burns body in Bhiwandi

Thane: Drunk man kills wife, burns body in Bhiwandi