KK's last performance in Nazrul Mancha to be theme of Durga Puja in Kolkata; details inside

The pandal will be a copy of Nazrul Mancha

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 01:44 PM IST
Image credits: Google

A Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata will recreate the last performance of legendary singer KK in Kolkata. The pandal will be a copy of Nazrul Mancha, the auditorium where KK had done his last performance on May 31. The pandal is located near Arabindo Setu and shall also have a life-size statue of the singer.

In addition, the last concert of the singer will also be played on a giant LED screen in the pandal. The Kabiraj Bagan Sarbojonin Puja committee will join hands with a local organiser to recreate the auditorium.

“The decision was taken at a recent meeting of the puja committee. We will pay our homage to the legendary singer, KK, who took his last breath in this city", Amal l Chakraborty said in an interview with India Today.

KK's last performance was on May 31. The singer collapsed at Grand Hotel in Kolkata due to cardiac arrest.

