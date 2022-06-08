Did you know Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' has a Pune Metro connection? Details inside

Image credits: Google

It was last week when Shah Rukh Khan announced the title and posted the teaser of Jawan with south director, Atlee. Towards the end of the teaser, it is shown that SRK is sitting at a railway station as the train goes by. It turns out that the scene was shot at Pune metro station. For the first time, a metro station in Pune has become the location for the shoot of a movie.

Pune Metro Rail took to their Instagram handle to share a small part of Jawan's teaser, where Shah Rukh Khan is seen sitting at the metro station.

"We are excited to share with you a glimpse of Pune Metro's Sant Tukaram Nagar #MetroStation in the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie. - The first film which was shot at #PuneMetro", they wrote on Instagram.

Earlier, SRK in an interview with Bollywood Hungama had said that "Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.