Mumbai Rains: Twitter explodes with memes, as the city experiences hailstorm on Holi

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 06, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Ever heard of a hailstorm in March?

That is a reality in Mumbai, as the city received rainfall just before Holi. While some parts of Mumbai received light rainfall and thunderstorms on Sunday night, the city as a whole was greeted with a fresh downpour.

Mumbaikars welcomed the first rainfall of 2023 in unique style. The citizens took to Twitter to express their gratitude for this surprise rainfall in March.

Here are some memes from the Twitter memefest.

article-image

