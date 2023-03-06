Mumbai Rains: Twitter explodes with memes, as the city experiences hailstorm on Holi

Ever heard of a hailstorm in March?

That is a reality in Mumbai, as the city received rainfall just before Holi. While some parts of Mumbai received light rainfall and thunderstorms on Sunday night, the city as a whole was greeted with a fresh downpour.

Mumbaikars welcomed the first rainfall of 2023 in unique style. The citizens took to Twitter to express their gratitude for this surprise rainfall in March.

Here are some memes from the Twitter memefest.

Me watching the rains from my window after getting up #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/noyd57YRbQ — The Hosteller (@thehosteller) March 6, 2023

When you were waiting for mangoes in summer but God has different plans!#MumbaiRains #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/kcu7auuUPH — Prakriya Digital (@DigitalPrakriya) March 6, 2023