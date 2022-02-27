Mumbai Power Outage: Mumbaikars initiate meme fest

Mumbai city, on Sunday, woke up to no electricity due to grid failure. From South Bombay to Chembur, to Govandi, Mumbaikars complained of the massive power outage. People in many parts of the city have complained about a major blackout since 9:30 am.

Large power cuts hit Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Sunday morning.

According to the Head of Electric Supply Division of BEST, the power supply to most of parts Mumbai was affected due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund-Trombay.

MSETCL line from Kalwa to Trombay got tripped causing tripping of Trombay Salsette 1 on overload, thus causing tripping of Trombay generators and affecting South Mumbai system. Hydro was intact, Bhira got islanded but synchronised. All buses restored as of now, load restoration in process is done as well.

Meanwhile, Power supply tripped momentarily on Harbour and Main Railway line from 9.49-52am. Trains are running on all corridors.

A major power outage across the city and peripheral areas has not been witnessed for several years. This is why it is a rare event.

All lines have been restored but Mumbaikars did come up with some intreating memes.

Netizens took to Twitter to initiate a meme festival. Find the memes below:

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 12:07 PM IST