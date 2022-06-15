Mumbai Police's latest post on honking will remind you of a famous book

Image credits: Google

Mumbai Police has decided that Wednesdays will be no-honking days. Motorists who don't follow the rule will be penalised. The initiative aims at reducing noise pollution, officials said.

A few hours ago, Mumbai Police took to their Instagram handle to make a creative post on no-honking. Their post had a reference to Mark Manson's famous book called he Subtle Art of Not Giving a F***.

The image on the post said, 'Subtle Art Of Not Giving A Beep'. The caption on the post read, 'Please don’t abuse a facility meant to be used only in necessity! Honking unnecessarily especially on Wednesday is annoying and is liable to a fine too!'

According to a Hindustan Times report, checkpoints have been set at major junctions across the city where 1,856 motorists were penalised for honking and 4,754 challans were issued. 213 FIRs have been filed for wrong-side driving.