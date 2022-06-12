Mumbai: 40-year-old Mumbra man attempts self-immolation in front of police

Manoj Chaurasia, a 40-year-old shopkeeper from Mumbra attempted suicide by self-immolation in front of the police officials on Saturday | Photo: File Image

Manoj Chaurasia, a 40-year-old shopkeeper from Mumbra attempted suicide by self-immolation in front of the police officials on Saturday. He took the extreme step over a court dispute with his father.

Senior police inspector of Mumbra police station Ashok Kadlag said, "On Saturday, at around 7 pm when some police officials along with the new owner went to his shop asking him to vacate the shop and give it to the new owner, Manoj Chaurasiya said that it is his shop and case is still going on so he will not vacate and he self-immolated himself. He sustained over 50 per cent burns on his body and was sent to Kalwa civic hospital for treatment and later shifted to Airoli's Burns Centre. Chaurasiya and his father are in a fight and a long-standing civil dispute is going on with his father Arjun Chaurasia regarding the ownership of the shop."

Kadlag added, "Manoj Chaurasiya's father had allegedly first sold the shop to him and later he sold the same shop to another person which resulted in a court case while the court had directed the police officials to give possession of the shop to the new owner. Also, Manoj Chaurasia had not obtained any stay order in the matter."

Ashok Chaurasiya, elder brother of Manoj Chaurasiya while speaking with FPJ correspondent said, "The dispute over said shop has been going on since 2016. Our father wanted to harass us in such a way. My father Arjun Chaurasiya along with a few goons and also with the help of police officials from Mumbra tried to throw my younger brother Manoj Chaurasiya and his family from the shop. On Saturday, June 11 my father came along with a few police officials and forcefully asked them to vacate the shop. My younger brother in a fit of rage tried to suicide by self-immolation. He has sustained 50 per cent burns and is getting treatment at Burns Centre in Airoli. We request the police officials to give us justice."