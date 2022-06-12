Mumbai: Down Harbour line services to not halt at Mahim station for 15 days due to infra work

Down Harbour line services to not halt at Mahim station for 15 days due to infra work | FPJ

Western Railway is operating a major block at Mahim on Up and Down Harbour line between Bandra and Mahim Junction for infrastructure work from 10.55 am to 4.55 pm today, June 12.

After completion of block all down harbour line trains will not halt at Mahim station for 15 days.

However, passengers for Mahim are permitted to travel via Bandra in the Up direction.

"Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this infra block," a release stated.

