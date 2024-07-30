Mumbai: Journalist Shares Restaurant Bill & Compares With Zomato, Says '₹40 Upma Sold For ₹120 Online'; Company Reacts

Journalist Shares Restaurant Bill & Compares With Zomato, Says '₹40 Upma Sold For ₹120 Online'; Company Reacts | X

Mumbai: Many customers are unaware that the food they order online is often sold at inflated rates. Food on delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy is more expensive than in the restaurant. These companies include service and platform fees, resulting in higher app prices compared to offline menus. A customer shared the food bill which was generated after he had lunch at the restaurant and compared it with the prices online. The price difference will be shocking to most of the customers and internet users.

The customer who has been identified as Abhishek Kothari and works as a journalist took to his social media account and shared the bill after he had lunch at Udupi2Mumbai restaurant which is located in Mumbai's Vile Parle. Abhishek had South Indian food at the restaurant after which a bill of Rs 320 was generated. He shared a pic of the bill and compared the food prices to Zomato. The idli which was costing Rs 40 at the restaurant, was being sold for Rs 120 on Zomato. Thatte idli which cost Rs 60 at the restaurant was being sold for Rs 161 on Zomato.

He compared the entire food items which were mentioned in the bill for which he paid Rs 320 to Zomato and said that the bill would have been Rs 740 if he had ordered the same food online. Kothari also claimed that the online bill which would be more than double the bill at the restraurant did not include tea in the menu. Abhishek had Thatte Idli, Medu Vada, Onion Uthappam, Upma, and Tea at the restaurant.

Abhishek said, "There is a restaurant called Udupi2Mumbai in vile parle. Below is my bill and screenshot of zomato menu card Difference: Upma in bill Rs40; in zomato Rs120. Thatte idli in bill Rs60; in zomato Rs161." He further said, "Had I ordered from. @zomato, I would have to pay Rs740 (without the tea cost)."

Zomato took cognizance of the viral post and replied to the customer. The online delivery platform said, "Hi Abhishek, prices on our platform are solely governed by our restaurant partners. Nonetheless, we will share your concerns and feedback with them."

Abhishek also replied to Zomato and said, "Sure. Thanks for the reply. I went to the restaurant, since I wanted some jain orders for my parents. I spoke to the guy at the billing table, about the difference in pricing. He said: Zomato gives us the amount as per restaurant menu prices,, that's why he discouraged zomato orders & post 11am, he has few delivery guys available, to take orders directly from customers. Just sharing, the feedback from the guy at the billing counter."