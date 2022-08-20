e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Fight near Dadar railway station; viral video shows illegal hawkers involved in action movie like brawl

Netizens wondered over the whereabouts of the union leader after seeing the dramatic fight video.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, August 20, 2022, 06:05 PM IST
Fight near Dadar railway station | Twitter

Mumbai: A brawl between illegal hawkers came to notice via a social media video. Claiming that the fight took place below the bridge near Dadar railway station, the clip shows how the street vendors thrashed each other in act off violence.

The dramatic fight video from the city of Mumbai has shocked people and made them question the whereabouts of the union leader. Details of the incident date,, time and its originality is yet to be verified.

However, as soon as it surfaced on Twitter, netizens couldn't stop from reacting to it. A Twitter user wrote, "I thought it's a movie scene because of the lights and camera quality."

Watch video:

Earlier in 2018, a 35-year old man was shot at a flower market in Mumbai’s Dadar locality. The incident took place on Senapati Bapat Road. A case of murder was registered against the shooter who managed to escape from the crime scene.

