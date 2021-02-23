Mumbai cops have segways for patrolling, but cops in Karachi like to roll with it

The State and its Police always have to keep up with the times in order to fight crimes and keep the population safe. Hence, the police force always needs to keep reforming its techniques and tools.
While Mumbai Police introduced Segways for its patrolling teams in June 2020, a similar development in the neighbouring country has come to light recently.
With an aim of controlling theft and harassment on its crammed streets, the Police in Karachi has reportedly deployed an armed rollerblading unit called the 'Special Security Unit (SSU)' which will fight street crimes and harassment. The SSU involves 20 Commandos.
A video of the Police wearing black uniforms, gliding over their rollerskates, with guns in hands has been making the rounds on Twitter.
The unit also displays an equal representation of the male and female genders. There are ten men and ten women commandos on the team. In an interview, a policewoman from the SSU, Anila Muhammad Aslam said to Arab News Pakistan that she is very proud of being part of the unit. She spoke of women empowerment saying that girls are equal to boys and hence they will perform equally in the team.
While it is a feat that the Police has achieved, there are mixed reactions on Twitter. While some are commending the SSU for their work, others can't stop laughing at how hilarious the idea of Police in roller skates is.
Here are some of the reactions. Take a look.