Mumbai cops have segways for patrolling, but cops in Karachi like to roll with it

The State and its Police always have to keep up with the times in order to fight crimes and keep the population safe. Hence, the police force always needs to keep reforming its techniques and tools.

While Mumbai Police introduced Segways for its patrolling teams in June 2020, a similar development in the neighbouring country has come to light recently.

With an aim of controlling theft and harassment on its crammed streets, the Police in Karachi has reportedly deployed an armed rollerblading unit called the 'Special Security Unit (SSU)' which will fight street crimes and harassment. The SSU involves 20 Commandos.

A video of the Police wearing black uniforms, gliding over their rollerskates, with guns in hands has been making the rounds on Twitter.