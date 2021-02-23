How did Baghpat brawl seen in viral video start? Chacha with 'Einstein hairdo' explains

It was a sight to behold as two groups of shopkeepers in Uttar Pradesh's Bhagpat met with a furious volley of blows on Monday. They wielded rods and sticks, attempting to reach any part of their opponent and even tackled each other when all else failed. For about 20 minutes, there was absolute pandemonium in the market area in Baraut, with the two groups wholly uncaring about those watching the clash unfold.

The epic fight however came to a somewhat ignominious end, with the fighters being arrested by the Baghpat Police. "Eight people have been arrested in connection with the clash that broke out between two groups of shopkeepers in Baraut area of Baghpat earlier today. Necessary action is being taken," said they said.

Since then, the video of the fight has gone viral on social media. And Twitter cannot decide what is their favourite moment. From the older man with an orange shock of hair clinging determinedly to another individual until he is sprawled out on the street to the stick wielding vendor whose weapon was abruptly tugged out of his hand and turned against him - it was a bizarre sight.

Now we realise that these people had a genuine grievance and that they were injured in the clash. But Twitterati as a whole are a distinctly unsympathetic lot, and while the video has gone viral online, most are amused rather than sympathetic. And for most, the man with an orange shock of hair, reminiscent of Albert Einstein or the character called 'Virus' played by Boman Irani in 3 Idiots is the highlight of the video.

But why exactly was the man dubbed by netizens as 'Chacha' fighting?

Well as he explains in an interaction that has been shared by news agency ANI, they had clashed over the vendors' tactics for attracting customers to their shops. According to the man identified as Harinder, his rivals had repeatedly drawn away his customers, alleging that he was serving stale food. In remarks made prior to his arrest, he alleged that his competitors had done this repeatedly before the fight broke out.