Mumbai: Christmas Treat Goes Wrong After Leopold Cafe Serves Tablet Strip In Chicken Meal; Customer Shares Video From Shocking Food Delivery

An X user who was about to enjoy a Christmas treat this festival season by ordering food online from an iconic restaurant from South Bombay was left disgusted after the order turned a messy meal. The chicken dish he was gifted from a Christmas friend got fishy. Identified as Ujwal Puri shared visuals from his food order claiming of receiving it with an unwanted and harmful ingredient. In the shocking incident, he found a medicine strip inside the food bowl.

Customer shared video of food with tablet strip; watch

We expect better from our restaurant partners, Ujwal. Do allow us a moment while we look into this.



Swiggy responds

The customer mentioned about ordering the food online via Swiggy and asked the delivery app to look into the issue while reporting concerns about the quality of food packed at Mumbai's well-known eatery located in Colaba.

Responding to the tweet, Swiggy noted the blunder and promised him of looking into the matter. "We expect better from our restaurant partners, Ujwal. Do allow us a moment while we look into this," they said in a reply.

The images showed a two-tablet strip placed inside the bowl next to order -- Chicken in Oyster Sauce. Of the two tablet was already consumed and other existed.

Check images below

My Mumbai Christmas Surprise ordered food from Swiggy from Leopold Colaba got this half cooked medicine in my food @Swiggy pic.twitter.com/ZKU30LzDhi — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) December 24, 2023

Christmas surprise turns shock

Sharing his ordeal, Puri also posted some images of the meal highlighting how he received a medicine strip (Ibuprofen Paracetamol Tablet) in his food container. On X, he captioned the post to read, "My Mumbai Christmas Surprise ordered food from Swiggy from Leopold Colaba got this half cooked medicine in my food."

So far, there's no response with regard to the incident from the eatery.