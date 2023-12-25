 Mumbai: Christmas Treat Goes Wrong After Leopold Cafe Serves Tablet Strip In Chicken Meal; Customer Shares Video From Shocking Food Delivery
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralMumbai: Christmas Treat Goes Wrong After Leopold Cafe Serves Tablet Strip In Chicken Meal; Customer Shares Video From Shocking Food Delivery

Mumbai: Christmas Treat Goes Wrong After Leopold Cafe Serves Tablet Strip In Chicken Meal; Customer Shares Video From Shocking Food Delivery

The chicken dish he had asked for got fishy with an unwanted harmful ingredient.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Tablet Strip In Chicken Meal |

An X user who was about to enjoy a Christmas treat this festival season by ordering food online from an iconic restaurant from South Bombay was left disgusted after the order turned a messy meal. The chicken dish he was gifted from a Christmas friend got fishy. Identified as Ujwal Puri shared visuals from his food order claiming of receiving it with an unwanted and harmful ingredient. In the shocking incident, he found a medicine strip inside the food bowl.

Customer shared video of food with tablet strip; watch

Swiggy responds

The customer mentioned about ordering the food online via Swiggy and asked the delivery app to look into the issue while reporting concerns about the quality of food packed at Mumbai's well-known eatery located in Colaba.

Responding to the tweet, Swiggy noted the blunder and promised him of looking into the matter. "We expect better from our restaurant partners, Ujwal. Do allow us a moment while we look into this," they said in a reply.

The images showed a two-tablet strip placed inside the bowl next to order -- Chicken in Oyster Sauce. Of the two tablet was already consumed and other existed.

Check images below

Christmas surprise turns shock

Sharing his ordeal, Puri also posted some images of the meal highlighting how he received a medicine strip (Ibuprofen Paracetamol Tablet) in his food container. On X, he captioned the post to read, "My Mumbai Christmas Surprise ordered food from Swiggy from Leopold Colaba got this half cooked medicine in my food."

So far, there's no response with regard to the incident from the eatery.

Read Also
Telangana: Eww! Dead Cockroach Found In Hyderabadi Biryani
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Christmas Treat Goes Wrong After Leopold Cafe Serves Tablet Strip In Chicken Meal; Customer...

Mumbai: Christmas Treat Goes Wrong After Leopold Cafe Serves Tablet Strip In Chicken Meal; Customer...

VIDEO: CJI DY Chandrachud Joins Christmas Celebrations At SC, Sings 'Jingle Bells' & Other Carols To...

VIDEO: CJI DY Chandrachud Joins Christmas Celebrations At SC, Sings 'Jingle Bells' & Other Carols To...

Hey, Secret Santa, Watch This Viral Video If You Gave Mugs As Christmas Gifts

Hey, Secret Santa, Watch This Viral Video If You Gave Mugs As Christmas Gifts

Mumbai Police Wishes You Merry Christmas In Secret Santa Style

Mumbai Police Wishes You Merry Christmas In Secret Santa Style

Merry Christmas 2023: Wishes & Greetings To Share On WhatsApp, Instagram And Snapchat

Merry Christmas 2023: Wishes & Greetings To Share On WhatsApp, Instagram And Snapchat