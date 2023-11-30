Telangana: Eww! Dead Cockroach Found In Hyderabadi Biryani |

A Reddit user who ordered some delicious biryani from a restaurant in Hyderabad, Telangana narrated his ordeal of finding a well-fried cockroach in it. Yes, you read that right. A dead cockroach was spotted in the rice item leaving the person upset and angry over the eatery. Informing others about what went wrong with his food and reflecting on the unhygienic food preparation, they wrote on the social media platform: "Beware of Grand Hotel, Dead cockroach in Biryani." Check post here:

https://www.reddit.com/r/hyderabad/comments/186pm6e/beware_of_grand_hotel_dead_cockroach_in_biryani/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=web3x&utm_name=web3xcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button

More details

While people would be looking out for a leg piece or dry fruits in a biryani plate, a foodie was shocked to find a lifeless cockcroach in his dish. The incident surfaced from the Koti area in Hyderabad when a person ordered a fish biryani online via Zomato. However, when the parcel arrived to his soothe his cravings, the dead cockroach in the food ruined it all.

Sarcastically narrating the incident, the user captioned his post along with images, saying, "Looks like the hotel staff were kind enough to give me some extra protein in the form of a dead cockroach." He gave a zero rating to the food and said that he wouldn't never order again from the restaurant.

Similar incidents

A passenger onboard a Vande Bharat train from Bhopal to Gwalior, in July, claimed to have found a dead cockroach pressed in his rotis. The unpleasant experienced was regretted by IRCTC who took note of the issue.

A popular food outlet in Mumbai was issued a notice to shut down this August after a baby rat was found in a chicken curry. The Papa Pancho Da Dhaba located in the city's Bandra area drew a bad light after the unlikely incident.

In a similar case of food went wrong, a pregnant woman treating herself at a Singapore food court screamed after a rat fell into her meal tray from above. The incident took place earlier this month and left the to-be mother traumatised.