'Mumbai airport or Dadar railway station?': Management severely criticised as overwhelming crowd, chaos make people miss flights

Several passengers missed their flights due to the heavy festive rush at Mumbai Airport T2 this morning. Many of them took to Twitter and other social media platforms and posted pictures and videos from the airport.

Meanwhile, CSMIA Spokesperson has said that with the onset of the festive season, there has been a surge in passenger traffic and a sudden spike witnessed at CSMIA this morning.

"Similar experiences have also been witnessed in other city airports of the country. Further owing to recent intelligence reports received by stakeholders and threats at another airport in the state, security measures have been further enhanced at CSMIA. The security and safety of our passengers are of utmost priority and our endeavour is to continue to not compromise on these critical aspects. CSMIA airport has deployed additional staff for a quicker turnaround at all the security checkpoints for a smoother passenger experience," he added.

The statement by the CSMIA further said, "Additionally, CSMIA is following all the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the Government to ensure a smoother transition. CSMIA regrets the inconvenience caused to any passengers and is offering them all the support required."

In keeping with the growing increase of passenger traffic and to ensure a seamless service experience, CSMIA said that it has planned to open Terminal 1 operations from 20th October 2021.

Meanwhile, airlines also appealed their passengers to reach the airport earlier to avoid any incovinience.

While passengers continue to be stuck, many posted pictures and videos on Twitter leaving netizens shocked. Many questioned the state of affairs while others worried about safety amidst such rush during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 12:05 PM IST