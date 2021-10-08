Civilian shot dead by CRPF in J&K's Anantnag after vehicle jumps 'naka'; netizens condemn killing

One person was killed in CRPF firing after the vehicle he was travelling in jumped the 'naka' and did'nt stop at Monghal bridge in South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Thursday, officials said.

Police said troops fired in self-defence in which one person was killed.

"A naka was established by 40 Bn CRPF at Monghal Bridge. A suspected vehicle without number was signalled to stop by the naka party, however, it rushed towards the naka party. It was then challenged by the on duty troops," police said.

"Troops fired upon in self-defence in which one person died. But the driver of the vehicle managed to escape from the spot. Identification and credentials of the deceased person is being verified. Investigation is going on."

The news has spread across the country shocking many. Recently, multiple civilian murders by militants have horrified the country as conditions in the valley continue to worsen.

On Friday, people across India took tosocial media to condemn this action by CRPF.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from IANS.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 11:45 AM IST