Watch Video: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha says recent terror attacks 'attempt to disturb communal harmony'

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said the recent "targetted terror attacks on innocents are part of an attempt to disturb communal harmony" in the union territory. He added that the security agencies have been given a free hand to take the strictest action against the terrorists.

"The targetted terror attacks on innocents are part of an attempt to disturb communal harmony here. All efforts will be made to ensure that (terrorists') attempts don't succeed," Sinha said. "Security agencies have been given a free hand to take the strictest action against such people (terrorists). Those who have committed these crimes will soon be brought to justice," he added.

Sinha further said the recent terror attacks are a "part of a well-thought-out conspiracy in the backdrop of increasing tourist influx and planned industrial investment in Kashmir".

Earlier in the day, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said the attacks on innocent civilians by the terrorists not only expose the hollowness of their beliefs but also reveal the "boiling frustrations" of their masters across the border due to the normalcy in the Valley.

The union minister expressed deep shock over the incident and asserted that perpetrators of terror will be dealt with an iron hand.

"Extremely shocked to hear about the cowardly killing of the principal and teacher of Government Boys Higher Secondary School and other civilians in Srinagar, Kashmir by forces of terror. These attacks on innocent civilians by the radicals not only expose the hollowness of their beliefs, it also reveals the boiling frustrations of their masters across the border due to the normalcy in the valley. Perpetrators of terror will be dealt with an iron hand," tweeted Pradhan.

For the unversed, two teachers were killed in a terrorist attack at a government school in the Eidgah area of Srinagar today.

Earlier on Wednesday, a street hawker was shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar. The incident took place near Madina Chowk, Lalbazar where terrorists fired upon the victim Virender Paswan. Paswan was a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district and worked as a street vendor. He was residing at Alamgari Bazar, Zadibal.

Also, a businessman, Makhan Lal Bindroo, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar on Tuesday evening.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Thursday, October 07, 2021, 07:22 PM IST