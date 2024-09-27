 Mumbai: 2BHK Flat In Bandra At ₹1.35 Lakh Goes Viral For THIS Reason
An X post focused on one of the photos of the flat which showed how a washing machine was fitted inside the bathroom-cum-toilet space.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
Viral Bandra Flat With Washing Machine In Toilet | X/Utkarsh Gupta

Looking for a flat in Mumbai's affluent location, that too in an 'affordable' range? This post would definitely draw your attention in that case as it offers a 2BHK flat in Pali Hill, Bandra for Rs. 1.35 lakh. Of course, this is not a settlement amount but a rent one would need to pay for the flat.

An X user who was probably home hunting online, came across a flat with had something unusual. Utkarsh Gupta was swiping the photos of flat to get a better idea of the property when he figured out that the bathroom was attached with a washing machine.

"Only in Mumbai, you can front load your washing machine while top loading your commode," he wrote while sharing the screenshots of the accommodation on the social media platform. "At an affordable price of 1.35 L per month," he added.

Check post below

The post focused on one of the photos of the flat which showed how a washing machine was fitted inside the bathroom-cum-toilet space. It went viral for this very reason and caught the attention of 10,000 people, being shared earlier this month.

According to MagicBricks, a real estate website, the rent prices in the area ranges from 1.1 lakh rupees. Most flats here come for a charge of Rs 1.5 lakh including security deposits and other requirements.

Netizens can't stop laughing

Wait, that wasn't all about the flat in Bandra. It was learned that it came with a huge deposit amount. According the property posting, it was available for a whopping ₹1.35 lakh per month rent and a deposit of ₹4 lakh. The exorbitant value of the stay created a buzz online and triggered laughter bones.

"Hahaha, Amchi Mumbai is unbeatable," replied an X user while taking note of the expensive flat in the city. "It (washing machine) can serve as a backrest for those who read ( study) newspaper while seated on commode," another said while bursting into laughter.

Mumbai: 2BHK Flat In Bandra At ₹1.35 Lakh Goes Viral For THIS Reason

