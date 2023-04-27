Bengaluru flat rented out to bachelors left littered with dozens of liquor bottles & filth; pics go viral | Twitter

We aren't sure about 101 reasons to not rent out a home to a bachelor, but there's surely one point one must consider in the case. If someone doesn't promise to keep the home neat, tidy, and litter-free, landlords would be disappointed by the behaviour and refuse to provide them with a stay.

A few images showing a home left with several liquor bottles across the rooms as well as the kitchen have surfaced online. And, it was claimed to be from a rented flat of a bachelor who was employed at an MNC. This happened in Bangalore, purportedly making it yet another case of peak things from the IT hub, and was reported via social media.

"Why landlords don't rent to Bachelors and take security deposit," the Reddit post bringing the incident to the fore was captioned. One of the Twitter users forwarded it on the microblogging site to draw the attention of netizens there. "This is why people don’t like renting to bachelors. An “educated” bachelor working in a “large MNC” did this in Bangalore," a user named Ravi tweeted.

This is why people don’t like renting to bachelors.



An “educated” bachelor working in a “large MNC” did this in Bangalore.



Got these pics from Reddit. pic.twitter.com/LbYhEk9hx5 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) April 26, 2023

The images triggered an online discussion about bachelors and hygiene. Netizens slammed those who left the premises in the photo messy. "I am legit disgusted at the lack of hygiene in this man," read a reply, while another said: "It's a rare case, 98% of bachelors clean up after themselves."

True. Most humans do. — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) April 26, 2023

If I am the land owner and I get to keep 3 months sec deposit to get this mess cleaned up, I’d be thrilled. — aditya gudla (@aditya_gudla1) April 26, 2023