 Move Over Ayesha's Viral Dance Video, Neema Paul Grooves To Iconic Song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja'
In a recent video which is trending online, Neema is seen enjoying the Bollywood retro beat. It's probably time to move over Ayesha's dance video and watch Neema grooving to 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja'. The video shows the Tanzanian influencer initially lip-syncing to the lyrics of the song, followed by displaying some simple dance moves to it.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
Remember the iconic song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja' which took the internet by storm in 2022? It appears to have caught the attention of dance lovers once again. Not for the Pakistani girl Ayesha to went viral for grooving to this beat, but someone you seen dancing for the past few years alongside her brother. You are right if you thought of Kili Paul and his sister Neema. In a recent video which is trending online, Neema is seen enjoying the Bollywood retro beat.

It's probably time to move over Ayesha's dance video and watch Neema grooving to 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja'. The video shows the Tanzanian influencer initially lip-syncing to the lyrics of the song, followed by displaying some simple dance moves to it.

Check out Neema's dance video below

Video goes viral

The video captured dancer Neema Paul's simple and engaging choreography, which went along the soulful melody originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar. It has captured the attention of several netizens.

Being uploaded online earlier this November, the dance video has already attracted more than 41,000 likes on Instagram and a series of comments, which were seen praising the influencer for her performance to the timeless classic.

article-image

Both Neema and her brother Kili often express their love towards India by grooving to desi beats.

In another video, Neema was seen vibing to a Malayalam song titled "Hey Minnale', which also saw appreciation from Indian fans.

