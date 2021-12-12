'Morning breakfast starts with laughing gag': Twitter in splits after PM Modi's personal account gets briefly hacked

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter account was briefly hacked on early hours of Sunday, his office shared the news on the social networking site early on Sunday morning, after it shared a scam link promising a bitcoin giveaway.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," PMO India tweeted.

The account was later restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted.

Before the account was restored, a tweet was shared with a URL on PM Modi's timeline which read, "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender. The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country.”

Twitterati flooded the micro-blogging site with the screenshot of the now-deleted tweet along with hilarious memes.

Political activist Tehseen Poonawalla took to Twitter and said, "Was the Twitter account of the Hon'ble PM shri #NarendraModi ji hacked? And promise of #Bitcoin !!"

Another Twitter user wrote, "Apparently Shri @narendramodi ka Twitter account got #hacked. And, even the hacker made the same promise as Modi of giving away 15 lakhs, except this time in crypto. #hacked

Here's how the Internet reacted, take a look:



In September 2020, the Twitter account of PM Modi’s personal website was hacked and tweets soliciting cryptocurrency were posted.

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:28 AM IST