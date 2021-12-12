PM Modi's Twitter account hacked, now restored; tweet of legalizing Bitcoin deleted

The Twitter handle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefly hacked on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised" and was secured later, Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"The Twitter handle of PM @narendramodi was very briefly compromised. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the account has been immediately secured. In the brief period that the account was compromised, any Tweet shared must be ignored," PMO tweeted.

The account of PM Modi has now been restored and the malicious tweets have been deleted. PM Modi has more than 73.4 million followers on Twitter.

Several Twitter users shared screenshots of those tweets from PM Modi's account, which claimed: "India has officially adopted bitcoin as legal tender".

"The government has officially bought 500 BTC and is distributing them to all residents of the country," the now-deleted tweet said.

Earlier, in September 2020, the Twitter account linked to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website and mobile app was hacked by an unknown group.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Sunday, December 12, 2021, 07:10 AM IST