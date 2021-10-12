'More power to you': Netizens extend support as Swara Bhasker records statement against Elvish Yadav for objectionable remarks

Swara Bhasker had filed a complaint against Twitter user and Youtube star Elvish Yadav, stating that he had been spreading offensive remarks about her on social media. On the allegation of activist-actress Swara Bhasker, Delhi police have filed a FIR against Twitter user Elvish Yadav. On Sunday, she filed a complaint with the Basant Kunj police station in Delhi, stating that the social media influencer had offended her modesty and spread some hashtags on social media about a movie scene featuring her.

The actress took to Twitter to share a post on the incident. Have a look:

The incident led to a lot of controversy on Twitter as even the actress has reportedly used improper remarks while on live television, which gave rise to a lot of backlash. However netizens are of the opinion that the YouTuber Elvish Yadav has crossed his limits. Have a look at how fans have extended their support to the actress as she records her statement at the Patiala House Court in the case she filed against one Elvish Yadav for targeting and maligning her image on social media.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 01:59 PM IST