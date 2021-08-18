Watch Video: Swara Bhasker trends again for comparing Hindutva to Taliban

Advertisement

Once again, actor Swara Bhasker has become the subject of controversy as people are demanding that she be arrested. Bhasker, on Tuesday, compared the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan to Hindutva.

She wrote on Twitter, "We can’t be okay with Hindutva terror & be all shocked & devastated at Taliban terror.. & We can’t be chill with #Taliban terror; and then be all indignant about #Hindutva terror! Our humanitarian & ethical values should not be based on identity of the oppressor or oppressed."

The tweet quickly spread on Twitter earning a lot of condemnation from people for attaching the word "terror" with Hinduism. Soon, #ArrestSwaraBhasker started to trend as thousands asked that the actor be arrested for her words.

A Twitter user has also filed a police complaint in Uttar Pradesh over Swara Bhasker's tweet, saying "This tweet is hurting my sentiments as an Indian and as a Hindu."

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to Bhasker's tweet, another Twitter user wrote, "This is one time too many. We should not normalise equating terrorism with our Hindu identity especially when there is no iota of truth in it. #ArrestSwaraBhasker."

Swara Bhasker has been in news many times over her opinions.

ALSO READ My entire career is a testimony to ignoring advice from people: Swara Bhasker

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 04:07 PM IST