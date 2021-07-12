Monsoon wreaks havoc in Himachal Pradesh; Twitter flooded with videos, pictures of 'flash flood' horror

As the southwest monsoon continues to elude Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, it wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday.
Twitter was filled with pictures and videos of the havoc created by incessant rains that resulted in flash floods in the state.
From vehicles getting washed away to buildings collapsing due to the flash flood, several videos shared by authorities and locals are now making rounds on Twitter.
Have a look:
Meanwhile, the IMD has said that there are favourable conditions for the advance of the Southwest Monsoon over Delhi, some parts of west Uttar Pradesh, some parts of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan today. The weather agency said conditions are becoming favourable for the advance of monsoon over the remaining parts of the country during the next 48 hours.
