Monday blues? THIS viral video will give you relatable vibes

Monday blues? THIS viral video will give you relatable vibes

Check out the viral video showing a man struggle with a bunch of balloons, similar to how people face workload on this day.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 03, 2022, 03:25 PM IST
It's Monday, a day which doesn't interest people unless they are workaholics. On this day every week, Twitterati often share their 'Monday blue' instances and some motivational advice to deal with them.

A video gone viral shows a man struggling with a bunch of balloons, similar to how people face workloads on this day. The footage has the potential to give viewers relatable vibes. Since being shared a few hours ago, it has attracted nearly two million views on Twitter.

Watch viral video:

