Updated on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 05:07 PM IST

'Moment of pride': Netizens celebrate as Srinagar joins UNESCO network of creative cities

FPJ Web Desk
Representational Photo | Unsplash

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has joined the UNESCO's network of creative cities, the world body announced on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailing the inclusion as a "fitting recognition" for the vibrant cultural ethos of the old city.

It has been designated as a creative city of craft and folk arts, it said.

Worldwide, 49 new cities have joined the UNESCO's Creative Cities Network (UCCN) following their designation by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in recognition of their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices, the UNESCO said in a statement.

Prime Minister Modi congratulated people of Jammu and Kashmir on the achievement.

"Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir," he tweeted.

Srinagar joins Chennai and Varanasi - UNESCO Cities of music; Jaipur - UNESCO city of crafts and folk arts; Mumbai - UNESCO city of film and Hyderabad - UNESCO City of gastronomy, UNESCO New Delhi Office said in a statement.

The news has made people across India delighted and proud. Many are taking to social media to express their contentment.

Have a look.

With inputs from PTI.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 05:07 PM IST
