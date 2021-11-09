'Kashmir bleeds again': Netizens mourn death of slain salesman Ibrahim Khan

The civilian killed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city was the salesman of a Kashmiri Pandit shop owner who had reopened his shop in 2019 after 29 years.

Mohammad Ibrahim Khan was shot and critically wounded after terrorists fired at him multiple times in the old city Bohri Kadal area of Srinagar on Monday evening.

He was shifted to the SMHS hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries. Khan belonged to Astengo village of north Kashmir Bandipora district.

He was working as a salesman in old city Srinagar at the shop owned by a Kashmiri Pandit, Roshan Lal Mawa.

His son, Dr Sandeep Mawa is the president of Reconciliation Front and works for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the Valley.

Dr Mawa had reopened his father's shop in 2019 after it remained shut for 29 years.

Senior separatist leader, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq had visited Mawa's shop when it was reopened in 2019.

Mirwaiz Umar had welcomed the decision of Mawa to return to Kashmir after a long gap and wished him all the luck in his new venture.

During his visit to Mawa's shop, Mirwaiz had said that Kashmiri Pandits are an important part of Kashmir's culture and ethos and that all those who left their homes in early 1990's must return and live with their Muslim brethren and present a picture of communal harmony and brotherhood again.

The gruesome murder of Mohammad Ibrahim Khan by terrorists has again jolted the desire of the minority Kashmir Pandit community to return to their roots in Kashmir.

This is the second targetted killing in Srinagar in two days. On Sunday, militants shot dead a police constable in Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

The news has spread on social media as people are demanding justice for Ibrahim. Many are criticising the recent string of civilian killings.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from IANS.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:16 PM IST

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 04:16 PM IST