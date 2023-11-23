'Mom Doesn't Like Me': South Korean Kid Breaks Down During Interview About His Parents On Television; Video Viral

South Korean Kid Breaks Down During Interview About His Parents On Television | Twitter

Mumbai: A heart-melting video has emerged on the internet in which a four year old kid breaks into tears while answering few questions about his parents.

Child get emotional while answering

The video of the child narrating the ordeal has gone viral on social media and it can be seen in the video that the child is getting emotional while answering the questions being asked about his relations with his parents.

This video broke me into pieces multiple times 💔💔💔💔💔



When he tried to hold his tears 💔💔💔💔 pic.twitter.com/DHBGJBhGhv — Anita Vams (@a__vanita) November 21, 2023

The child has been identified as Geum Ji-Eun

The video is a clip from the South Korean show My Golden Kids and the child has been identified as Geum Ji-Eun.

The questions that were asked to the kid are as follows:

Q. Who Do you like more?

"I don't know

I am alone at home

No one plays with me"

Q. What about your dad?

"He is scary when he is mad"

Q. What do you want from your dad

"I hope he can call me nicely

I hope he can call me softly like this"

Q. What about your mom

"I think she doesn't like me"

(Tries to hold tears)

Q. Have you told your mom

"She never listens to me

I want mom to play with me."

The main highlight of the show

The main highlight of the show is when the kid tries to hold his tears but eventually breaks down while answering to the questions being asked by the anchor. Consequently, the video is gaining widespread attention on the internet, sparking international outrage among online users who learned about Geum Ji-Eun's story.

'No child deserves this'

The users expressed dismay at the parents' actions in the comments, speculating on the extent of mistreatment the 4-year-old endured and emphasising that "No child deserves this".

Issue with most kids

It is an issue with most kids who are left alone at home and do not have a strong and close bond with their parents especially with strict and working parents. Parents need to analyse of their kids are going through a phase similar to what the kid who went viral on social media was going through.